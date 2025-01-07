The future is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People from all over the world are coming to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which will be soon underway at the convention center this week with more than 100,000 people expected to show up.

The newest and coolest electronics are on display here at the convention center.

WATCH: From robots to virtual makeup, here's what to expect at CES

While the event isn't open to the public, Channel 13 is giving you a sneak peak inside before it gets underway on Tuesday.

From the latest wearable tech, to autonomous cars and new types of TV screens — it's all here. You'll even find a car with a screen on the outside that will allow you to display messages.

The future is on full display at CES.

Monday, more than 4,000 exhibitors were preparing for this week's show.

I caught up with Patrick Pannett, the Senior Director of Industry and Policy Communication for the event. I asked him what we can expect to see this year.

"It's a story of convergence where we are solving the world's challenges, sustainability," Pannett said. "Companies like John Deer helping us be more efficient with our crops, companies like LG tech behind us making the software-defined vehicle and companies that are helping improve our health and wellness."

Pannett showed us one of his favorite tech items — glasses by EssilorLuxottica that not only help you see but could also help you hear better.

Joe: Prescription glasses with hearing aids built in?

"Correct, over-the-counter hearing aids," Pannett said.

As mentioned above, the show starts Tuesday and goes through Friday.