Good Morning, Las Vegas: Game 2 of Western Conference Finals tonight, road safety campaign kicking off

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Today is no ordinary Friday. Not only is it the Friday before a long weekend, with Memorial Day on Monday, but it is also the last day of school for students in the Clark County School District.

With all those kids out of class, officials are kicking off an annual road safety campaign as we enter the summer season.

Speaking of summer season, Justin Bruce has a look at your weekend forecast so you can plan what kind of activities you can get into to kick off the holiday:

Mid 90s Through Memorial Day Weekend, Some Breezes

Fighting for safer streets: 100 Deadliest Days campaign kicking off today

Local leaders kick off the 100 Deadliest Days campaign today. The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is historically the most dangerous time on our roads. 57 people died on the roads in Clark County during the stretch last year.

Officials will gather at UMC Trauma Center at 11 a.m. to share tips for a safe summer.

Fighting for safer streets: 100 Deadliest Days campaign kicking off today

Ahead this weekend: Celebration of life for Ruby Duncan, a longtime advocate for Nevadans in need

This weekend, Las Vegas is saying its final farewells to a true change-maker with services happening tonight and tomorrow for Ruby Duncan.

She passed away April 26 after a lifetime of advocating for Nevadans in need. She was a key figure in the welfare rights movement and was instrumental in bringing essential aid to the Historic Westside, starting Operation Life, a nonprofit that provided childcare, healthcare, and more to the underserved neighborhood.

The viewing and memorial service will be held tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Second Baptist Church in the Historic Westside. The celebration of life is happening tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the same place. Family has told us the public is welcome to come to both and celebrate Ruby's remarkable life.

Anjali Patel recently sat down with two of her granddaughters to talk about how she'll be remembered:

'She was our anchor': Ruby Duncan's granddaughters speak to community activist's legacy in Las Vegas

ICYMI: Denver donut shop leans into Vegas’ villain reputation for WCF

The Vegas Golden Knights have officially entered their villain era.

At least, that’s the feeling inside one downtown Denver donut shop ahead of tonight's Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, which puck drop set for 5 p.m.

Taylor Rocha visited the shop to get a firsthand look at the creation they made that has quickly become a hit: