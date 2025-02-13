Good Morning, Las Vegas: Funeral for North Las Vegas Officer Jason Roscow happening today

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more

After more than 200 days without rain, we break the dry streak today.

Rain will be moving in early today. Light showers for the morning commute, then turning widespread through tonight.

Scattered showers on Friday. Breezy and chilly with highs in the low to upper 50s and gusts around 20-25 mph today and tomorrow.

Rain Returns

With rain in the forecast, drivers should remember to slow down and allow extra time on the roads today.

The rain will stir up dirt and grime on the roads, making them slick and more likely to cause car crashes.

Happening today: Final farewell to North Las Vegas Officer Jason Roscow

Today, the community will say a final farewell to North Las Vegas Police Officer Jason Roscow.

The procession will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral at Central Church in Henderson.

We will have live team coverage on air and online.

This comes after police released new body camera footage that shows what happened between suspect Alexander Mathis and Officer Roscow on Feb. 4.

[FULL PRESSER] NLVPD show bodycam of events leading to Officer Roscow's death

Bill to lower egg prices and alleviate demand in Nevada heads to Gov. Lombardo

The state Senate Wednesday unanimously passed a bill aimed at lowering the price of eggs in Nevada, moving the bill through the legislative process with remarkable speed.

The bill is now on its way to Gov. Joe Lombardo for a signature.

Assembly Bill 171 would allow state officials temporarily to suspend a Nevada law passed in 2021 that requires all eggs sold in the state to come from hens not kept in cages.

The bill is designed to increase egg supply and lower prices by allowing stores to stock conventional eggs, locally grown eggs and even Grade B eggs. Not only have prices risen, but eggs have become more scarce. Some stores even limit the number of eggs people can buy.

New high school could come to the southwest valley to help with overcrowding

The Clark County School District is looking to build a new high school in the Mountains Edge community in the southwest valley.

The renderings for the new campus were shown to community members during a public meeting at Desert Oasis High School Library on Wednesday night. District leaders also collected families' opinions on the new project.