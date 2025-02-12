LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, we told you about a state bill that's aimed at lowering the price of eggs in Nevada.
Today, the Assembly fast-tracked the bill and voted unanimously to send it over to the State Senate. A Senate committee heard the bill this afternoon.
The bill would allow the state quarantine officer to temporarily suspend Nevada's law that requires only cage-free eggs to be sold in Nevada. If approved, it heads to the Senate floor, and then to Gov. Joe Lombardo's desk.
Once signed, it will go into effect immediately.
▶ Previous Report Lawmakers consider suspending Nevada's cage-free egg law to meet the demand
Lawmakers consider suspending Nevada's cage-free egg law to meet the demand
More local news on Channel 13
Nevada Assembly fast-tracks bill aimed at lowering egg prices to State Senate
Did you get an offer for the Water Line Protection Program in the mail? Here's what it means
Lombardo calls on state lawmakers to pressure feds to release land for housing
Over Clark County's objections, courts ask for more judges to address case backlog
Jaya's Law: A Las Vegas family's fight to make wrong-way driving a crime
Dam Short Film Festival returns to Boulder City for 21st yearOne of the state's oldest and largest film festivals is returning to Boulder City. The six-day Dam Short Film Festival kicks off Wednesday at the Elaine K. Smith Center.
Breezy Afternoon, Rain Arrives Thursday
What is this giant, white streak in the sky? Here's the answer
Love, care, and connection are in full bloom at this flower shop in the Historic Westside
Flu season is peaking in Southern Nevada. Here's what you can do to stay healthy