Nevada Assembly fast-tracks bill aimed at lowering egg prices to State Senate

The bill would allow the state quarantine officer to temporarily suspend Nevada's law that requires only cage-free eggs to be sold in Nevada.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, we told you about a state bill that's aimed at lowering the price of eggs in Nevada.

Today, the Assembly fast-tracked the bill and voted unanimously to send it over to the State Senate. A Senate committee heard the bill this afternoon.

The bill would allow the state quarantine officer to temporarily suspend Nevada's law that requires only cage-free eggs to be sold in Nevada. If approved, it heads to the Senate floor, and then to Gov. Joe Lombardo's desk.

Once signed, it will go into effect immediately.

