Good Morning, Las Vegas: Following the deadly grocery store shooting, temps back to double digits

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We had quite an eventful Tuesday and we are continuing to follow many of those stories today.

The suspect in that deadly grocery store shooting is set to appear in court today, and we have your game recap of how the Guys in Gold took the series lead against the Anaheim Ducks

But first, Justin Bruce reports from Gilcrease Orchard and shows us how our temperatures are looking a little closer to average for the time of year as we head toward the weekend.

Weather forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Continuing coverage: Suspect in deadly grocery store shooting set for court, store remains closed

The suspect in a deadly grocery store shooting is due to make his first appearance in court today.

Police say just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Alejandro Estrada Alfonso shot and killed two people inside the Smith's store near Silverado Ranch and Maryland Parkway.

Investigators say Alfonso was in a previous relationship with the female victim, and the two had been dealing with a child custody issue.

Witnesses say Good Samaritans tackled the gunman and held him down until police arrived.

Alfonso now faces two counts of open murder; he is also facing charges of aggravated stalking and burglary with a gun.

The Smith's location will remain closed on Wednesday.

Continuing coverage: Suspect in deadly grocery store shooting set for court, store remains closed

Ahead today: Local school working to prepare students for skilled trades with new training house

A Las Vegas trade school is opening a new training house today to prepare students for high-demand jobs.

Quality Training Centers built a real-life, simulated home inside its skills lab.

Students can partcie heat, plumbing, and electrical work.

Leaders say these skilled trades offer stable careers that artificial intelligence cannot replace.

They hope this hands-on experience will quickly prepare graduates for job site conditions.

Ahead today: Local school working to prepare students for skilled trades with new training house

In case you missed it: Golden Knights in the lead for conference title in Stanley Cup playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights now control their own destiny in their second-round playoff series.

The team beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime last night to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Sports reporter Taylor Rocha shows us how the Guys in Gold put on a show for a packed house at T-Mobile Arena.