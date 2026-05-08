Good Morning, Las Vegas: First days of triple-digit temps ahead, Mojave Max watch continues

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We made it to Friday, and we are on track to hit our first day of triple-digit temperatures this year.

Maybe those temperatures will help bring Mojave Max out of brumation. The desert tortoise is on track to break his record for his latest emergence from his burrow.

We also want to make sure you know you can keep up with your favorite Las Vegas sports teams as the Vegas Golden Knights head to Anaheim for Game 3 against the Ducks and the Aces look to bring home a fourth championship with the season tipping off on Saturday.

But let's get back to those warmer temperatures heading our way with a look at the weekend forecast from Justin Bruce:

Close to 100° Starting Today

Continuing coverage: CCSD, UNLV, CSN confirm cybersecurity incident with Canvas system

A massive cyber attack on a popular platform is causing major stress for local students right before finals.

The Nevada System of Higher Education and the Clark County School District are dealing with outages on Canvas.

Hackers are locking students out of their accounts and demanding a ransom.

One UNLV student stays her screen turned black with a warning message.

The hackers are thretning to release private information by May 12 if they are not paid.

Both UNLV and CCSD are urging everyone not to log into Canvas or click any links.

WATCH | What we know so far about a cybersecurity incident with Canvas

CCSD, UNLV, CSN confirm cybersecurity incident with Canvas system

New record? Mojave Max yet to emerge from brumation

Mojave Max still has yet to emerge from his burrow at Spring Preserve.

If our favorite weather-predicting desert tortoise doesn't emerge this afternoon, it'll be another record.

Last year, he made his latest emergency yet at 2:09 p.m. on May 8.

So, if he's not out by that time today, he'll set a new record.

Mojave Max inching toward latest emergence ever as deadline approaches

Coming up: Big weekend for Las Vegas sports teams

Want to catch tonight's Golden Knights game with fellow fans.

The team is hosting an official watch party at Stadium Swim at Circa.

The fun kicks off at 5:30 p.m. before the puck drops at 6:30 p.m.

The Guys in Gold take on the Anaheim Ducks away in the third game of Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, hoping to take the series lead.

Fans wearing VGK get in free; otherwise, it's $25.

The 21+ event features a live DJ and team giveaways.

And on Saturday, the Las Vegas Aces tip off their season and are hoping for a four-of-a-kind season.

Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, and it's a WNBA Finals rematch against the Phoenix Mercury.

If you can't make it to the game in person, you'll be able to catch all the action here on Channel 13.