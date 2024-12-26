Good Morning, Las Vegas: First day of Chanukah, where to recycle your Christmas tree and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

There are more clouds today as a system moves through to the north.

We'll have more sun in the afternoon.

The quiet weather will continue through the weekend as high pressure builds in—highs in the low to upper 60s this week.

Weather forecast for Dec. 26, 2024

Not seeing too many incidents to worry about Thursday morning. Students in the Clark County School District are still on vacation, cutting down on the number of cars on the road each morning.

We do want to make you aware that multiple road projects paused for the Christmas holiday, so be aware to allow extra travel time while you are out an about today for any work resuming.

It's the first day of Chanukah

Dec. 25 marked the first night of Chanukah this year. Anyssa Bohanan spoke with a Las Vegas rabbi who explained the story of Chanukah and some of the customs associated with the holiday.

Explaining Chanukah traditions and customs

Here's where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Clark County

Now that we've gathered around the Christmas tree with loved ones, we have a list of where you can take that tree once you put away the decorations to recycle them.

The importance of recycling your Christmas tree

Information you can use to plan your holiday travel

The drive from Las Vegas to Primm on southbound Interstate 15 sees one of the biggest spikes in traffic during the holiday seasons, so RTC has put together a travel forecast of when and what times you should avoid the roadway.