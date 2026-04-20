Good Morning, Las Vegas: Fentanyl awareness event, continued CCSD listening sessions

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Happy Monday morning.

We have plenty of events happening this week in our community in an effort to make the valley a better place.

We have a look at an event today, hoping to bring awareness to fentanyl overdoses.

Also happening this week are continued listening sessions on the future of CCSD facilities.

But first, we have a warm day in store that will give way to some breezy conditions as we move through the week.

Justin Bruce has a look at your forecast for the week ahead:

Warm Today, Windy Start to the Week

Happening today: Raising awareness for fentanyl overdoses

Today, a special event is happening to raise awareness about the toll fentanyl continues to take on our community and our country.

It remains the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S.

Data from the Southern Nevada Health District shows fentanyl-involved overdose deaths increased nearly 700% among Clark County residents between 2018 and 2024.

Anyssa Bohanan has more on a community event and resource fair bringing multiple organizations together with the goal to bring those numbers down.

Happening today: Raising awareness for fentanyl overdoses

Ahead this week: More listening sessions for CCSD facilities master plan

As we continue to track CCSD's Building Brighter Futures master plan, we wanted to give you a look at the week ahead for those community input meetings.

Click here for the dates of the listening sessions where you can weigh in and hear more details about the plan.

They will be held in English, Spanish, and in virtual options.

Remember, this is your time to share feedback and listen to potential future use of CCSD buildings.

Everything from merging schools, adding new schools, even shifting programs within schools.

Justin Hinton previously went out to talk to parents and hear their thoughts on these opportunities:

Community listening sessions set to begin for CCSD's facilities master plan

In national news: Ceasefire deadline looms as Iran reportedly fires on tanker

U.S. negotiators are heading to Pakistan today for a new round of peace talks with Iran.

The current ceasefire agreement between the two countries expires on Wednesday.

The meetings come as tensions rise over a seized cargo ship.

The U.S. Navy attacked and took control of an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

President Donald Trump says the ship tried to break through the U.S. naval blockade.

U.S. Marines now have full custody of the ship.

Iran is vowing to retaliate and calling the seizure an act of piracy.