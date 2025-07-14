Good Morning, Las Vegas: Extreme Heat Warning, I-15 back open after weekend closure

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for today, so we wanted to make sure you knew to take extra measures to keep yourself safe today.

We also wanted to let you to know I-15 is back open, but we aren't forgetting that closure to southbound lanes coming this weekend.

The valley begins in the upper 80s this Monday morning with a partly cloudy sky.

Highs sizzle at 113° today in Las Vegas, which is shy of the record (116° from 1972) but above the average of 105°.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in place for Southern Nevada from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. as the heat risk reaches the "major" category, meaning even healthy folks outside without water and breaks in the air conditioning can suffer impacts.

Extreme Heat Warning Today for 113°

Looking ahead: Tips to stretch your budget while back-to-school shopping

Back-to-school shopping is in full swing, and for many families, every dollar counts, especially if you're shopping for more than one child.

So we set out to find ways to help you save, and that could mean turning to thrift stores to stretch your budget.

Shakeria Hawkins reports from Goodwill this morning with tips on how you can cut back on costs without cutting corners.

Looking ahead: Tips to stretch your budget while back-to-school shopping

As you wake up, I-15 northbound back open after weekend road work

Northbound lanes of I-15 are back open through the resort corridor, with southbound lanes scheduled to close next weekend, so Nevada Department of Transportation crews can put the finishing touches on one of the biggest freeway construction projects in the Las Vegas Valley over the last several years.

It'll be a busy couple of weekends for NDOT crews, but that means it's going to be a busy couple of weeks for drivers too, as we all have to endure more closures of I-15.

Guy Tannenbaum has what you need to know about the I-15 closures along the resort corridor

What you need to know about the I-15 closures along the resort corridor

In case you missed it: County offers grants to small businesses, including vendors affected by Broadacres Marketplace closure

Hundreds of local vendors have been left without their main source of income after the temporary closure of Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas last month.

The popular swap meet closed its doors in June amid immigration concerns, leaving many small business owners struggling to make ends meet.

Jhovani Carrillo talks to Clark County Commissioner about grants for businesses that are struggling

County offers grants to small businesses, including vendors affected by Broadacres Marketplace closure

We aren't seeing too many problems on our roadways in regards to crashes, congestion or closures this morning, especially now that I-15 is back open.

We should see an on-time, speed limit drive to get where you are going today.