Good Morning, Las Vegas: Extreme Heat Warning begins today, and some tips to stay safe

KTNV — We wanted to remind you of the Extreme Heat Warning that will go into effect later this morning and share some tips on how to stay safe.

Mostly sunny with extremely hot temperatures on Friday. Highs 103-109 across the region and that heat will continue Saturday.

May get close or tying records both days. Warm temps over night with lows in the 70s to low 80s.

Extreme Heat Warning Next Two Days

An Extreme Heat Warning begins Friday in Las Vegas. What does that mean for you?

Just over a week since Las Vegas hit its first 100° day this year, now the valley is looking at an Extreme Heat Warning to finish out the month of May.

An Extreme Heat Warning kicks in Friday at 9 a.m. and lasts until Saturday at 11 p.m. as the heat risk approaches the "major" category for the first time this year in Las Vegas.

Free defensive driving program to educate young drivers ahead of the 100 Deadliest Days: How to register

Fatal teen crashes increase dramatically between Memorial Day and Labor Day in a period called “100 Deadliest Days.”

Driver’s Edge is a Vegas-born nonprofit offering free defensive driving programs to drivers ages 21 and under (with a valid license or permit), bringing free real-life training for young drivers in an effort to combat the unacceptably high annual number of teen auto fatalities and driving fatalities.

REMINDER: Still looking for a summer program for your child? Here's one option that's offering a discount right now

If you're still looking for summer accommodations for your kids. I want to remind you that today is the last day of the early bird discount for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada's Spy Kids Summer Camp.

LVMPD is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle was located a short distance away from the collision unoccupied.

Please avoid the area as authorities investigate.