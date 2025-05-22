Triple-digit heat is here: Las Vegas hits 100 degrees for the first time in 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether you've been looking forward to it or dreading it, the triple digits are here.

The Las Vegas valley had its first triple-digit day of 2025 on Thursday, reaching 100 degrees at 3:21 p.m., according to the National Weather Service's Las Vegas field office.

Triple-digit temperatures are arriving slightly later this year than last. In 2024, we had our first 100-degree day on May 17.

These temperatures are above normal for Southern Nevada at this time of year, the National Weather Service notes. The normal high temperature for Las Vegas this time of year is 90 degrees.

Highs are expected to remain in the 90s through Memorial Day weekend, though slightly cooler on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The next time we get close to 100 degrees is on Monday, when the expected high temperature is 98 degrees.

With the hotter temperatures come some important reminders for your health, including taking note of the UV index, which is "very high" on Tuesday.

This time of year, wearing sunscreen, hats, and light-colored, light-weight clothing is advised if you're outside for any length of time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Also important: staying hydrated. Drinking at least 24 ounces of water per hour is recommended for those spending time outdoors when temperatures are this hot. And it's also time to start doing a heat check of the sidewalk and pavement before you take your dog for a walk to protect their paws from burns.