Good Morning, Las Vegas: Extreme Heat continues, tracking mosquitoes in the valley

KTNV — That Extreme Heat Warning continues today, and we might even set some weather records today, so it's important to stay safe and cool today.

Plus, officials are tracking mosquito activity throughout the valley as they have been reported in multiple zip codes.

Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect until Saturday night. High pressure centered over the four corners will continue to bring us dangerously hot and humid conditions across Southern Nevada through Saturday.

Monsoon moisture will continue to move into the region giving us a chance of scattered showers and storms starting on Friday and that will continue through early next week.

Mosquito activity has been climbing in Southern Nevada over the past few years, and health officials say they appreciate the complaints.

When people report the activity, it helps the Southern Nevada Health District track disease and keep the community safer.

Hailey Gravitt reports on what makes some people more likely to be bitten than others.

Following up: North Las Vegas again denies charter school applications

The City of North Las Vegas is looking to provide more educational options for families by exercising a new law that allows municipalities to authorize and oversee their own public charter schools.

But it looks like none of the applications meet what they're looking for.

The council first denied them earlier this summer over financial concerns, among other things. Applicants can revise and resubmit.

Happening today: Summerlin South All-Stars still have a chance at US Championship, despite LLWS loss

The Summerlin South All-Stars suffered their first loss at the Little League World Series on Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to Connecticut, the boys from Las Vegas giving up seven unanswered runs.

Still one win away from Saturday's U.S. championship, the Mountain region champs will now play an elimination game on Thursday, a rematch against Irmo, South Carolina.

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN.

WATCH | Nick Walters has a recap of that first loss for the Summerlin South All-Stars.

We have a crash causing some congestion on the 215 westbound right around Green Valley Parkway.

Drivers hoping on the 215 from Pecos and St. Rose will be greeted with police activity. This is in an area already seeing some lane reductions due to construction.

The good news is that the roadways in the rest of the valley look mostly clear.