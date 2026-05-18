Good Morning, Las Vegas: EDC traffic causing early morning slowdowns, overnight winds bring Monday cooldown

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Monday.

While the winds might not be as strong as when you went to bed last night, those gusts are sticking around in parts of the valley this morning.

But before we dive into the weather, we want to make sure you know about the traffic coming out of the northeast corner of the valley as partygoers wrap up EDC weekend. Justin Bruce will break down what the traffic looks like this morning as you get ready to head out the door.

We also want to let you know that members of our team will be in downtown Las Vegas this morning, following two court cases and the men who are facing murder charges from them.

Happening now: Traffic slowdowns as patrons wrap up EDC weekend

Thousands of partygoers are hitting the roads as EDC 2026 draws to a close. We're tracking the exodus from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

EDC traffic crawling away from Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Continuing coverage: Suspects in two separate murder cases set to appear in court today

Two murder suspects are due in court today for separate deadly shootings.

Alejandro Estrada is accused of killing a husband and wife inside a Smith's grocery store in the south valley. Police say he targeted his ex-girlfriend and her new husband over child support concerns.

In a separate case, Devion Teague will also face a judge today. He is accused of shooting and killing an elderly woman during a morning walk in the southwest valley.

Police say Teague demanded the woman's belongings before opening fire.

Both men are currently being held without bail.

Two suspects facing murder charges set to appear in court

Looking ahead: Temps cool down after overnight high winds

The high wind warning for Clark County has officially expired, but you might still see blowing debris on your morning commute.

Sunday's strong gusts kicked up dust and knocked out power across the Las Vegas valley.

Meteorologist Justin Bruce says to expect breezy conditions to stick around through the afternoon. Expect cooler temperatures in the upper 70s today.