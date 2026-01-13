Good Morning, Las Vegas: E-bikes and e-scooters injuries, Summerlin neighbors raise concerns

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are following up on e-bike and e-scooter safety and injuries in our valley after concerns were raised about kids getting them for the holiday.

We also spoke with Summerlin residents after the police called for help in finding a burglary suspect to gauge their feelings about the safety of their neighborhoods.

But to help you get your day started, while you might want to head out the door bundled up, make sure you dress in layers since we do expect to see a warm-up this afternoon.

Justin Bruce has your Tuesday forecast:

Weather forecast for Jan. 13, 2026

Following up: Looking into local hospitalizations from e-bikes and e-scooters

We've been looking into the number of injuries seen at valley hospitals when it comes to electric vehicle crashes.

A month ago, Hailey Gravitt asked viewers whether they would be gifting e-bikes or scooters for Christmas, and the response from locals was an overwhelming worry about the safety of riders.

But she didn't just ask locals; she wanted to see what hospitals were seeing on the front lines.

She spoke with the people at Sunrise Traumas Center and the injuries coming in were way worse than a scratch. Doctors saw traumatic brain injuries, broken bones and other serious cases involving e-devices in 2025.

Hailey reports how many cases involving electric devices the hospital saw last year.

Following up: Looking into local hospitalizations from e-bikes and e-scooters

Search for burglar of Summerlin home continues as neighbors' concerns grow

Southern Nevadans are warned to stay alert after new surveillance video captures the moments a man broke into a Summerlin home on Dec. 29.

Police say the suspect is still on the loose and they need your help identifying him.

Ryan Ketcham breaks down the video and how neighbors are reacting.

Search for burglar of Summerlin home continues as neighbors' concerns grow

Update: Nathan Chasing Horse's jury selection set for today after one-day delay

Jury selection is set to begin this morning in the trial against Nathan Chasing Horse.

The "Dances with Wolves" actor is accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls.

The jury selection process was scheduled to begin yesterday, but the judge granted the defense's request for a one-day continuance for last-minute preparations.

Chasing Horse has pleaded not guilty to 21 charges, including sexual assault and kidnapping.