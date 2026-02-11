Good Morning, Las Vegas: Crash closes Ft. Apache, update on 1 October memorial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good morning, Las Vegas.

All lanes are closed on Fort Apache following a fatal motorcycle crash that happened overnight. We're keeping an eye on the roads as we learn more about this incident.

But first, here's what Wednesday's weather has in store for you:

Justin's Forecast:

Justin's Forecast for Feb. 11, 2026

Fatal motorcycle collision closes Fort Apache

Fort Apache at Red Hills Road remains closed after a motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle collision.

According to Metro police, the motorcycle hit a large center median, which caused the rider to be ejected off his vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have shared that the area will be closed for the next several hours. Use alternate routes, and avoid the area.

1 October memorial update

Las Vegas is moving closer to a permanent tribute for the victims of the 1 October shooting. However, organizers say there's still work to do before the groundbreaking.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority just approved a multi-million dollar funding commitment to build the memorial.

Groundbreaking is planned for 2026, with a projected opening date of October 1, 2027, to mark 10 years of remembrance.

Suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance released

Authorities have been investigating the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

The case has drawn national attention as they search for clues — and we're learning that a man was detained overnight for questioning in connection with the investigation.

He says he has no involvement in Guthrie's abduction, and has since been released. Authorities are continuing to review evidence, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Broken crosswalk lights repaired in Henderson

As we continue to fight for safer streets at Channel 13, we're hearing from you about safety concerns in your neighborhoods.

After a Henderson viewer reached out to us about a crosswalk light problem on the Union Pacific Railroad Trail, reporter Guy Tannenbaum took her concerns straight to city officials. The lights are now operational.