Good Morning, Las Vegas: Continued effects on fuel prices, how College Football Playoffs helps local schools

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We have made it halfway through the work week, and in case you missed it last night, Iran and the U.S. have reached an agreement on a ceasefire. We'll break down some of the effects of that decision and the conflict overall on those of us here in the valley.

Plus, even though the College Football Playoff Championship is nearly nine months away, the benefits to the community are already being felt in our local schools.

But first, Justin Bruce breaks down the wind and rain we might see as we continue the work week:

Weather forecast for April 8, 2026

Continuing coverage: Ongoing effects of Iran conflict on fuel prices

President Donald Trump has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran. The deal reopens the Strait of Hormuz for global trade.

Iran says its military will coordinate passage through the waterway.

The United States military paused its strikes, but Israel continued carrying out attacks late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers are criticizing the temporary agreement.

House Democrats want to pass a war powers resolution to end the conflict. Delegations from the U.S. and Iran will meet for talks in Pakistan on Friday.

Back here at home, we've been feeling the economic impact of the war with fuel prices climbing.

Anyssa Bohanan reports on how the conflict could continue to impact your wallet despite the ceasefire.

Iran conflicts's continued effect on fuel prices

In the community: How the College Football Playoff will bring benefits to CCSD schools

The College Football Playoff is coming to Las Vegas next year, but some of those impacts are already being felt here in the valley.

One of those benefits is a big investment for CCSD schools thanks to the College Football Playoff Foundation.

Channel 13 was at the announcement yesterday, where we learned $4 million would be invested in Clark County schools over the next two years.

One of the initiatives already underway is called Project Rise. It's providing reading interventions for student employment, particularly for students who have dyslexia or other reading struggles.

Britton Banowsky, the executive director of the College Football Playoff Foundation, said there will also be a lot of recognition for teachers who are doing an amazing job already, which all contributes to the superintendent's goal of making CCSD the Destination District.

In the community: How the College Football Playoff will bring benefits to CCSD schools

Happening today: Job fairs for those looking to make career changes

If you're looking for a job, the Boulevard Mall is a good place to visit today.

More than 50 employers will be there looking to fill positions.

Some of the openings fall under the hospitality industry, sales and security. The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend. Bring your resume with you.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada is also hosting a job fair this morning, and this one is focused on healthcare.

It goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Training Academy on Pilot Road.

They're looking to hire medical assistants, certified nursing assistants, and personal health aides.

You can meet directly with hiring managers and interview on the spot.