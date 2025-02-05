Good Morning, Las Vegas: Community mourns fallen North Las Vegas police officer

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

It's windy this morning and in the 50s in Las Vegas. A blustery forecast continues as highs reach the low 70s under a mostly sunny sky and southwest gusts of 30-35 mph.

Nighttime and early morning lows drop to near 50° as gusts linger at 15-20 mph.

Wind Continues

Drivers in the southern valley are seeing quite a few road projects this week.

Overnight work continues this week on northbound Interstate 15 from Cactus Avenue to Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Lanes will be reduced nightly for continued road improvements. Use caution and expect delays.

Work on the ramps in the area of I-15 and St. Rose Parkway are also undergoing maintenance, so try to use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

North Las Vegas police officer dies after responding to a shooting

An officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department has died following a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Channel 13 was at the scene where the shooting happened in the 4700 block of High Creek in the area of Camino Al Norte and Lone Mountain Road.

Anyssa Bohanan is live at the scene this morning with the latest.

North Las Vegas police officer dies after responding to shooting

Las Vegas City Council to consider major property items in today's meeting

We previously told you officials are planning to convert the Desert Pines Golf Course into the largest affordable housing project in Nevada history.

According to today's meeting agenda, officials are set to give the developer more time to conduct a feasibility study and make a development plan.

The developer is looking to bring a mix of single-family homes, townhomes and age-restricted housing there, along with a community center, workforce training center and commercial space.

Developers turn to golf clubs to build housing projects in Las Vegas

City council could also approve the Cashman Center going back up for auction. The city previously put it up for sale last year but took it down after several interested parties said they wanted some assurances they could be released from the purchase if they can't get the land entitlements they need.

With that new land entitlement clause, according to agenda documents, this new minimum bid would be little more than $36 million. If the council approves the resolution, the internet auction would open on Feb. 27.

There were no bids for Cashman Field. What's next for the property?

New law restores Social Security benefits for thousands of Nevada retirees

For years, thousands of Nevada’s public workers—teachers, firefighters, and government employees—lost out on Social Security benefits due to two little-known provisions that reduced or eliminated their payments. But that’s no longer the case.

The Social Security Fairness Act, signed on January 5, 2025, will put more money back in retirees' pockets. By eliminating the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset, the law restores Social Security benefits that many public workers were previously denied.

Shakeria Hawkins explains.