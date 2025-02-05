New law restores Social Security benefits for thousands of Nevada retirees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For years, thousands of Nevada’s public workers—teachers, firefighters, and government employees—lost out on Social Security benefits due to two little-known provisions that reduced or eliminated their payments. But that’s no longer the case.

The Social Security Fairness Act, signed on January 5, 2025, will put more money back in retirees' pockets. By eliminating the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset, the law restores Social Security benefits that many public workers were previously denied.

For 67-year-old Deanna Arroyo, this change is life-altering. Arroyo spent over two decades working for Clark County at UMC as a medical records clerk and supervisor—a government job with a pension that Social Security did not cover.

“Because that law passed, I don’t have to worry about paying this bill anymore,” Arroyo said.

Even though she worked a second job that paid into Social Security, she was only set to receive two-thirds of her benefits due to the Windfall Elimination Provision.

“I’ve known that this Windfall Act was there and that it was going to affect me when I retired," she explained. "So for at least the last 25 years, my goal was to save as much money as I could."

Now, thanks to the Social Security Fairness Act, Arroyo will receive both her pension and full Social Security benefits, giving her financial security in retirement.

And she’s not alone. The new law benefits tens of thousands of Nevada state and federal retirees, with payments retroactive to 2024.

Who Benefits from the New Law?

According to financial expert Brad Zucker, the law impacts about 37,000 Nevadans who fell under the Windfall Elimination Provision and another 11,000 affected by the Government Pension Offset.

“We have thousands of Nevada residents who fall under this Windfall Act and are now going to see a boost in their retirement income,” Zucker said.

Nationwide, the Social Security Fairness Act affects nearly three million public sector retirees.

“Police officers, firefighters, and school teachers who worked in nonprofits and didn’t pay into Social Security received little to no income before,” Zucker explained. “Now, they will receive Social Security retroactively in 2024. And widows who were not eligible for benefits before will now receive that income as well.”

Where Will the Money Come From?

While the law provides financial relief to retirees, one major question remains—: How will it be funded?

“The government hasn’t said exactly how they plan to fund this account,” Zucker said. “There’s a good chance they could raise taxes, adjust payroll tax rates, or even lift the current Social Security tax cap on incomes above $176,000 to help cover the cost.”

For Arroyo, this extra money means more than just financial relief—it’s an opportunity to enjoy the retirement she worked so hard for.

“It’s exciting because it lifts a huge burden,” she said. “I worked so hard, and for years, I thought that money would be taken away from me.”

How to Learn More

If you're a public sector employee and believe you may be eligible for benefits under the Social Security Fairness Act, visit SSA.gov to learn more about how this law could impact you.