Good Morning, Las Vegas: Commissioners set to discuss pedicab rules, Buffalo Bill's future

We are continuing to follow the network outage and how that is affecting many of you. We're also tracking some issues the Clark County Commissioners are set to discuss today

A cyberattack that's affected agencies across the state is now entering into its second week, with some state websites, phone lines, and the DMV largely still shut down.

We also know the outages caused by that cyberattack have affected thousands of you here in the valley, including our local businesses.

Anyssa Bohanan explains how a local business is fighting to stay afloat amid all the uncertainty.

Commissioners set to discuss Buffalo Bill's, pedicab rules

Clark County Commissioners are set to take action on two items we've been following today.

Commissioners are expected to vote on a two-year closure waiver for Buffalo Bill's Casino in Primm. That would allow the property to keep its gaming license.

The resort stopped daily operations in July, citing slow post-pandemic traffic at the state line, but plans to open eight to ten times a year for concerts and events.

The closure could last up to three years total. Another one of Affinity Gaming's other properties in that area, Whiskey Pete's, was also granted a temporary closure earlier this year.

Commissioners could also tackle pedicub rules at today's meeting. A local pedicab company wants county leaders to create tougher regulations. The company says unregulated operators are harming the industry's reputation, and they claim some unlicensed drivers overcharge customers, all while legitimate operations end up taking the blame.

The company wants the county to adopt clear rules and limit the number of pedicab permits. Pedicap drivers also hope to get permission to operate on the Strip.

Funding approved to better understand Nevada's traffic fatality rates

UNLV has new funding to dig deeper into the sharp rise in deadly crashes on Nevada roads and what can be done to save lives.

The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine received $650,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety to study vehicle crashes.

It's part of a 14-year effort to track trends and prevent traffic deaths across the state, and the data is troubling. In 2024 alone, 421 people were killed on Nevada roads, an 8% jump from the year before.

We've been following the issue of road fatalities in our valley and trying to understand why the trends are looking as they are:

Traffic fatalities are down in Nevada so far this year compared to 2024, Channel 13 looked into why

The hot and dry weather that warmed us up over this Labor Day won't be sticking around.

Real storm potential begins Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Temps will drop into the low 100s starting tomorrow and we'll generally stick to the 90s Wednesday through next weekend.

A multi-vehicle wreck is blocking some lanes of the 95 northbound just to the west of Rancho, moving traffic all the way to the left lanes, so you might see some slowdowns in that area this morning. We are working to learn more about that incident.

Police also investigated an early morning crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian at Decatur and Harmon, but those roadways are expected to open shortly.