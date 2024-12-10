Good Morning, Las Vegas: Coldest morning this fall, possible action on CSN's newest campus and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

What's the weather for today?

We're waking up to the coldest morning we've had since February. Thankfully we aren't seeing too much wind, but we aren't expected to hit the 60s again for the week.

Chilly and Sunny with Some Breezes

Any traffic issues to worry about?

We'll see some work on Interstate 15 near the resort corridor. Bridge maintenance on Sahara Avenue reduces travel lanes from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Then beginning tonight, similar work on Desert Inn Road will reduce lanes from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The top stories you need to know about this morning

Scientists calling for urgent action to address climate change as Las Vegas experiences hottest summer on record

One year after the world experienced the hottest year on record, 2024 is shaping up to top it.

Even though today marks the coldest morning of an otherwise mild fall in the valley, climate scientists say globally, ambitions climate action is more urgent than ever.

Scientists calling for urgent action to address climate change as Las Vegas experiences hottest summer on record

Planning commission set to discuss College of Southern Nevada's new northwest campus

Education leaders have long been talking about a potential new CSN campus in the northwest valley. Today, we could finally see some movement toward making that a reality.

According to the agenda for tonight's Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting, a public hearing is scheduled for the Land Use Entitlement requests for this project.

Those are basically agreements that would allow CSN to develop on the parcel of land at the northeast corner of Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive.

The first phase of development for this campus is creating a center for excellence in public safety to train future law enforcement and corrections officers. It'll house a law enforcement academy and an emergency vehicles operations course.

This project has been in the works for more than 20 years. Justin Hinton spoke on the phone with CSN's Vice President of Academic Affairs James McCoy to see if anything changed from July.

That's when they last spoke about the project and showed some of the potential plans after the state legislature approved $4.5 million for the planning phase of the project.

Planning phase underway for College of Southern Nevada's northwest campus

He said CSN contributed another $4.43 million to finish that phase.

The school just has to begin some kind of structural development on the land by June of 2026 or it's at risk of losing the property.

McCoy reiterated what he told us about the timeline in July.

"Our goal is to be 100% construction documents in hand by the time the legislative session is wrapping up, so June of 2025," he said.

Once this first 60,000-square-foot building is operational, he said about 900 students will be able to use the public safety sector.

When they open up the other side of the building for general education classes, they'll add up to 2,000 more students per semester.

Planning commission set to discuss College of Southern Nevada's new northwest campus

One year later, Watermark Building in Henderson sits empty with no plans to resume construction in sight

A high-rise apartment complex in downtown Henderson has sat in total darkness for a year and the building isn’t the only thing being left in the dark. Business owners and nearby residents tell Channel 13 they are frustrated and want answers about what’s going there.

The seven-story high-rise was almost complete, but now it’s nearly $16 million in debt due to liens filed against the property.