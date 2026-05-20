Good Morning, Las Vegas: City considering e-bike regulations, veteran housing project could get approval

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are winding down the work week, and students in CCSD start their summer break on Friday.

We have a look at how one valley municipality is working to keep kids safe, just in time for summer break when more kids will be out and about.

We also have a look at how our Guys in Gold are getting ready for the Western Conference Finals against the Colorado Avalanche.

But first, we are on track for a warm-up as we head into the weekend.

Meteorologist Justin Bruce has a look at the forecast:

Weather forecast for May 20, 2026

Fighting for safer streets: North Las Vegas to take up e-device regulations

North Las Vegas leaders want to make e-bikes safer for kids.

City council members will vote on new rules today. It comes as cars have hit more than 70 students in school zones in that city this year. Police say nearly 30 of those crashes involved e-bikes or scooters.

The proposal aligns with similar measures already adopted in Clark County and the cities of Las Vegas and Henderson.

It would ban the devices on sidewalks and in parks. It would also require minors to wear helmets. People who break the rules could face fines and lose their bikes.

Fighting for safer streets: North Las Vegas to take up e-device regulations

Ahead today: Las Vegas City Council to vote on veteran housing project

A project that many in our veteran community have been hoping for could get the green light today. It's a story Anjali Patel has been following for more than a year now.

Today, the Las Vegas City Council is set to vote on a proposal from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for a more than 100-unit affordable veteran housing complex near Rancho and Jones.

The privately-funded development would also include wraparound support and services.

Initially, they had their eye on North Las Vegas because organizers wanted this near the VA Hospital, but after running into a zoning roadblock there, they pivoted to this site in Las Vegas, which isn't far from the VA as well.

Ahead today. Las Vegas City Council to vote on veteran housing project

For the realm: Golden Knights preparing for Western Conference Finals

The Vegas Golden Knights are getting ready for a playoff rematch against the Colorado Avalanche that's been years in the making.

Sports Reporter Taylor Roacha is in Denver with how the Knights are prepping for Game 1, and she will have coverage from Denver tonight for Game 1.