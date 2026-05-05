Good Morning, Las Vegas: Cinco de Mayo events, opportunity for free legal advice today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Cinco de Mayo on Taco Tuesday? We have plenty of events happening in Las Vegas to help you celebrate this rare happenstance.

We also wanted to let you know about upcoming opportunities to receive free legal advice from Legal Aid of Southern Nevada.

But first, while we might be waking up to some cooler temperatures this morning, we are still on track for a warm-up as we head into the weekend.

Geneva Zoltek is in for Justin Bruce and has your Tuesday forecast:

Temperatures on the upswing in Las Vegas!

Coming up: Free legal advice available at Ask-A-Lawyer events

Later this morning, Ask-A-Lawyer, one of the largest annual community events for Legal Aid of Southern Nevada, is expecting hundreds of participants to receive a free legal consult.

The event comes just weeks after hundreds of you called into Channel 13's Ask-A-Lawyer phone bank to get your questions answered about tenant rights.

If you're in need of legal assistance this morning, Anyssa Bohanan reports from the Parkdale Recreation Center in the east valley with more on the help you can get today.

Coming up: Free legal advice available at Ask-A-Lawyer events

Happening today: Cinco de Mayo celebrations throughout Las Vegas

Get ready for a fiesta in Downtown Las Vegas. Today, the Fremont Street Experience will host a free Cinco de Mayo block party. All three stages will feature nonstop Latin entertainment all day long. You can expect live bands, DJs, and traditional dancers. Music kicks off at noon and keeps going until 2 a.m.

Today is your last chance to catch the Cinco de Mayo festivities at the Linq Promenade. It's wrapping up a five-day fiesta. Chayo Mexican Kitchen is hosting mariachi performances and serving up traditional dishes. Other restaurants are joining in with unique items like taco-inspired pizzas and burrito-style hot dogs.

The Las Vegas Aviators are back in town tonight to kick off a brand new homestead. The defending PCL champions will host the St. Paul Saints for a six-game series. The action starts at 7 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark and features a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Happening today: Cinco de Mayo celebrations throughout Las Vegas

Continuing coverage: Badlands ruling likely to cost Clark County taxpayers $12.4 million in latest legal defeat

There are new developments in the battle over the defunct Badlands golf course. It comes after a judge ruled Clark County illegally collected $ 8 million in property taxes from former landowner Yohan Lowie.

Now the judge has ordered the county to refund that money plus pay Lowie's legal fees and interest.

That could cost county taxpayers more than $12 million. It adds to the more than $286 million already paid by the City of Las Vegas taxpayers after courts found the city illegally took Lowie's property and prevented him from developing it.

Clark County is now asking the Nevada Supreme Court to intervene.

Darcy Spears breaks down the latest in this ongoing legal battle: