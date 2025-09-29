Good Morning, Las Vegas: Charlie Kirk suspect in court today, following Michigan church shooting

KTNV — Today, the suspect held in connection with the shooting death of Charlie Kirk is set to appear in court. We spoke to a local legal expert on what his newly-appointed legal time could have to face in this case.

We're also following the latest in a national story that police are calling a targeted attack at a Michigan church.

The low-pressure system that brought the showers and storms will move out of the region, leaving dry but slightly humid conditions on Monday.

Mostly sunny and breezy on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves into the West Coast.

Scattered Storm Chances Continue

Ahead today: Suspect in Charlie Kirk fatal shooting appearing in court today

The 22-year-old charged with killing Charlie Kirk is expected in court today in Utah. It's the next step on the lengthy road to a state trial. Yler Robinson faces aggravated murder charges, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.

He and his newly-appointed attorney will decide whether to have a preliminary hearing or move straight to arraignment.

The hearing is set for 2 p.m. Hailey Gravitt tells us more about his appearance in court today and what an attorney here in Las Vegas thinks of his case.

Developing: 4 dead, multiple injured after gunman opens fire and sets Michigan church ablaze

The FBI is investigating what it's describing as a targeted mass shooting and fire at an LDS Church in Michigan.

It happened as hundreds of people were worshipping inside. At least four people were killed and eight others were injured, according to police.

Police say the suspect, a 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, rammed his vehicle into the front of the church before opening fire with an assault rifle. Police say he then set the building on fire. Sanford was fatally shot by police minutes after leaving the church.

Suspect dead in Michigan church shooting, fire

Happening today: Nevada Housing Division holding public workshop

We know housing costs are a huge concern for local families, so we wanted to let you know about an opportunity to make your voice heard on the subject today. The Nevada Housing Division is holding a public workshop to discuss the 2025 Attainable Housing Account Allocation Plan.

That's a required annual plan established under Assembly Bill 540 this year. That details how much money will be disbursed for various housing projects and programs across the state. Today, officials will present that draft plan and take public comment. The meeting starts at 11 a.m. at the Housing Division's Las Vegas office on West Sahara Avenue.

Freeways are looking mostly clear this morning, and a few surface street crashes we have been following this morning have recently cleared, so things are looking good for your morning commute.