Good Morning, Las Vegas: Charleston storm drain updates, PUCN hearing NV Energy rate hike

We've got a lot to get to today, including two big meetings that could affect both your budget and your daily drive.

Plus, while we might not be seeing the record-breaking highs we saw this time last year, those temperatures are still climbing.

Happening today: PUCN holds hearing on proposed rate increase for NV Energy

A heads-up for NV Energy customers. The Public Utilities Commission is holding a hearing on a proposed rate increase that could increase your monthly power bill.

The utility is proposing a $215.7 million increase in annual revenue, roughly a 9% hike.

That could raise a typical residential bill by nearly $20 a month starting Oct. 1.

This morning, the PUCN begins a multi-day hearing in Carson City and Las Vegas to hear about it.

Last month, the PUCN held three consumer sessions across Southern Nevada to gather public comment.

Many locals raised concerns about affordability and transparency, especially after reports of NV Energy overcharging customers, which they are now investigating.

Later today: Learning more about the Charleston storm drain project

And later this afternoon, a chance for locals and business owners to learn more about a major construction project along Charleston Boulevard.

The city is getting ready to tackle long-standing flooding issues with a two-year storm drain overhaul.

Charleston Boulevard has long been a hot spot for flash flooding in the central valley, and that's especially true near the Charleston underpass, where stranded cars during storms have become an all-too-familiar sight.

This afternoon, representatives from nearby businesses are invited to a public listening session to learn more about a major storm drain project that's set to begin later this summer, and it's all to address those issues.

Texas flooding death toll tops 100; 11 remain missing from Camp Mystic

Officials in Texas say at least 100 people are dead — including over two dozen children — after devastating flash floods ravaged Central Texas over the weekend.

Officials are still working to identify 22 adults and 10 children.

Officials said that at least 11 people from Camp Mystic, a summer camp for girls, remain missing. Ten of the 11 people missing from Camp Mystic are campers, with the remaining unaccounted person being a counselor.

Highs stay above average all week, but remain below records. That puts Las Vegas in the 108°-110° range each afternoon through the middle of next week.

Lows at night will be mild, in the low-to-mid 80s near The Strip, with upper 70s and low 80s elsewhere.

No rain or storm chances are expected over the next seven days.

Expect a "moderate" heat risk this week in Las Vegas, which means people sensitive to the heat due to medical conditions, as well as children, the elderly, and pets, can struggle without water and breaks in the air conditioning.

Approaching 110° Most Days

We are thankfully not seeing too many traffic impacts on the roadways this morning, meaning you should be able to allow for normal time in your morning commute.

However, another closure is coming to a major valley roadway, and we've got a look ahead at when that is happening and some other ways you can get around town while that closure is in place.