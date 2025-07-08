Approaching 110° Most Days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Highs stay above-average all week, but remain below records. That puts Las Vegas in the 108°-110° range each afternoon through the middle of next week.

Lows at night will be mild, in the low-to-mid 80s near The Strip, with upper 70s and low 80s elsewhere.

No rain or storm chances are expected over the next seven days.

Expect a "moderate" heat risk this week in Las Vegas, which means people sensitive to the heat due to medical conditions, as well as children, the elderly, and pets, can struggle without water and breaks in the air conditioning.

Highs reach 108° Tuesday, 110° Wednesday, 109° Thursday, and 108° Friday and Saturday. It remains between 109° and 110° Sunday through Tuesday.

Southwest breezes pick up to 20 mph this afternoon, 25 mph Wednesday, and 20 mph Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Sunday gusts are light, at 15 mph.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today, and "medium" tomorrow through the end of the work week. Ragweed, grass, and chenopods are listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to ozone, which tends to build during hot, dry stretches of weather.