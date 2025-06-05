Good Morning, Las Vegas: Chances of rain still lingering across the valley

KTNV — Before you get your day started, we wanted to make sure you stayed weather aware today, even if the rain might have missed you yesterday.

We also wanted to bring you some follow-ups to some of our previous stories and the developments that have come up.

Scattered showers and storms again on Thursday with temperatures reaching into the 90s. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain with these storms.

Storms Possible Today

Locals share concerns over possible NV Energy rate hike, what the utility applied for

Dozens of Las Vegas locals made their voices heard Wednesday night in front of NV Energy representatives.

The application was filed with the PUCN in February, but officials say the commission will not send in their recommendation to approve, deny or change the application until September.

After French bulldog dies amid extreme heat, questions raised about intervening

A French bulldog died after being left outside in a crate during last week's extreme heat warning in Las Vegas, sparking outrage and raising questions about what people can legally do when they see animals in distress.

Jhovani Carrillo spoke to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to understand what you can do.

Authorities reminding safety in the roads when using e-bikes, e-scooters

Another warning from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department: Use extra caution when using an electric scooter. A little earlier this week, two kids on one were involved in a serious crash near Cliff Shadows and Alexander.

"This collision should serve as a stark reminder to the parents out there to have conversations with your children about safely operating bicycles, scooters, and their electric counterparts. It is extremely important that they know they must obey the traffic control devices located along our roadways."

The Department says these incidents are happening far too often and they're urging everyone to stay alert to help prevent a future incident.

Clark County now has rules in effect for electric bikes and scooters. We broke down what that means for you in one of our previous reports.

Roadways are mostly clear so far this morning. However, with the rain in the forecast, you should make sure to allow plenty of time to get where you're going today.