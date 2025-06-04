9-year-old boy suffers life-threatening injuries in electric scooter collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 9-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after an electric scooter collision with a vehicle in Las Vegas on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:22 a.m. on June 3 at the intersection of Cliff Shadows Parkway and Hickam Avenue.

According to evidence at the scene, witness statements, and dash camera video, two children were riding an electric scooter eastbound on Hickam Avenue when they failed to stop at a posted stop sign.

The scooter entered the path of a 2023 Kia Sportage traveling southbound on Cliff Shadows Parkway, causing a collision. Both children were ejected from the scooter onto the roadway.

Medical personnel transported both juveniles to UMC Hospital. The 9-year-old male suffered life-threatening injuries, while an 11-year-old female sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Kia remained at the collision scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate the incident.

