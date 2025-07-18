Good Morning, Las Vegas: Chance of storms continues, weekend I-15 closure starts tonight

KTNV — While we are waking up pretty dry Friday morning, we do still see a chance of isolated storms today.

We also wanted to remind you about a weekend closure of the I-15 starting tonight as work continues on the Tropicana project.

After spotty thunderstorms on Thursday, Las Vegas expects isolated storms to redevelop over nearby mountains before lunchtime and drift into parts of the valley from midday through afternoon. Localized heavy rain, lightning, and gusty outflow winds are possible.

Temperatures start near 80° with a partly cloudy sky, and highs are limited to the upper 90s. Lows at night in Las Vegas this weekend will be in the low 80s.

Smoke, mainly aloft, continues to swirl around Southern Nevada as wildfires burn in Nye County, northern Arizona, and central Utah.

Isolated Storms Today

Happening tonight: More weekend-long closures coming to I-15 along the resort corridor as part of Tropicana project

More major closures are on the way for a section of Interstate 15 in the resort corridor. However, according to NDOT, this will be the final major closure for the I-15/Tropicana Project.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, July 18, southbound lanes between Spring Mountain Road and Tropicana Avenue will be fully closed.

WATCH | What you need to know about the I-15 closures along the resort corridor

What you need to know about the I-15 closures along the resort corridor

How to protect yourself from getting scammed while recovering from severe weather events

We all know how complex home repairs can be, and as monsoon storms move through Southern Nevada and wildfire risks grow in the north, homeowners are bracing for damage.

When disaster strikes, scammers often follow. Unlicensed contractors are known to target vulnerable residents, especially seniors.

Shakeria Hawkins has what you need to know to protect both your home and your wallet.

How to protect yourself from getting scammed during severe weather events

Continuing coverage: Crossing guard demand increases as conversation on road safety around schools reaches new heights

Road safety around schools has dominated the conversation recently in the Las Vegas Valley at an unprecedented level.

Improvements coming to Buffalo Drive outside of Arbor View High School in the wake of senior McKenzie Scott's death in May are perhaps the most notable change — Arbor View parents say they feel the city of Las Vegas has heard their concerns.

While it's a great start, they want to see more.

Guy Tannenbaum discusses the call for crossing guards in Las Vegas.

Guy Tannenbaum discusses the call for crossing guards in Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of a fatal crash at the location of I-15 southbound distributor lane under the Hacienda overpass.

The Tropicana on-ramp to go southbound I-15 to the collector distributor lane to enter the 215 is closed.

I-15 at the Russell off-ramp from the collector-distributor lane will also be closed. Please avoid this area and use alternate routes.