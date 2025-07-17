Do you need a job? Clark County is looking for school crossing guards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The upcoming school year is just around the corner, and Clark County schools need crossing guards.

The Crossing Guard Company, a division of All City Management Services, is hosting hiring events to recruit crossing guards for the 2025-2026 school year.

Classes for the Clark County School District start on Monday, Aug. 11.

There are 25 middle schools and 101 elementary schools in unincorporated areas of Clark County, and there is a need for crossing guards.

The upcoming hiring events are:



Monday, July 21 : Enterprise Library, 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, 89123 (near S. Las Vegas Blvd. and Shelbourne Ave.) 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



: Enterprise Library, 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, 89123 (near S. Las Vegas Blvd. and Shelbourne Ave.) 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 22 : Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, 89032 (near Alexander Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard) 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.



: Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, 89032 (near Alexander Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard) 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 22 : Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, 89128 (near Cheyenne Avenue and Buffalo Drive) 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.



: Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, 89128 (near Cheyenne Avenue and Buffalo Drive) 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 23 : East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, 89101 (near Bonanza Road and Mojave Road) 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



: East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, 89101 (near Bonanza Road and Mojave Road) 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 23 : Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, 89119 (near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway) 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.



: Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, 89119 (near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway) 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24: Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, 89117 (near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way) 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

What are the position details?

Crossing guards will typically work near their homes to ensure the safety of children during school hours. The position pays $17 per hour in unincorporated Clark County, including Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas. Working hours are approximately one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon, aligning with school schedules.

What should I bring?

A government-issued ID, like a driver's license, school ID or voter registration card. A second ID, like a U.S. Social Security Card, certified birth certificate, or U.S. Department of Homeland Security employment authorization document.

What are the requirements?

Applicants must be:



18 years old.

Pass a background check.

Complete the fingerprinting process.

Complete a pre-employment drug screen, as this is a safety-sensitive position.

“We’re truly grateful to our crossing guards who play a critical role in keeping students safe on their way to and from the classroom,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. “Our crossing guards serve as the first line of defense for our most vulnerable road users. Their work not only protects our young students but also gives peace of mind to parents, teachers, and the entire community looking to them to mitigate traffic tragedies.”

For more information, please click here or call the local office at (702) 675-3135. You can also email lasvegasjobs@thecrossingguardcompany.com.

