Good Morning, Las Vegas: CCSD working to fill vacancies, Raiders training camp starts today

Football season is getting closer, and today the Raiders have their first full-squad practice.

We're also keeping up with how CCSD is working to fill vacancies across the district as we get closer to the start of the school year.

CCSD works to fill hundreds of vacancies ahead of new school year

As the new school year quickly approaches, the Clark County School District is ramping up its efforts to hire hundreds of employees in critical roles, including teachers, bus drivers and school police.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, district leaders acknowledged the ongoing challenge of filling key positions, but said progress is being made.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins speaks to the assistant human resources officer about current vacancies

Happening today: Teen Driver Safety Day at UNLV

A life-saving educational opportunity for teen drivers is happening today at UNLV.

The 9th annual Teen Driver Safety Day is taking place on campus. Teens will witness a crash re-enactment. It's all about teaching young drivers about the devastating consequences of drinking and driving. They'll follow victims through emergency care and court hearings and hear directly from trauma surgeons and first responders.

The day will end with powerful testimonials from families who've lost loved ones in crashes.

Jhovani Carrillo spoke to a local nonprofit this summer about the importance of road safety for teen drivers.

Free defensive driving course aims to save teen lives during deadly summer months

Las Vegas Raiders ready for training camp

Training camp kicks off today with the first full-squad practice for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are a few key takeaways from new head coach Pete Carroll's press conference on Tuesday.

First, there's still some uncertainty of the defensive line and everyone's watching to see how new starting quarterback Geno Smith will lead the team.

Also, first-round draft pick Ashton Jeanty and other rookies have a real chance to make an immediate impact.

Lastly, training camp is a chance for fans to get up close and personal with the team, which has a lot of fresh faces.

Sunny and breezy at times on Wednesday with a high of 100.

Dry and sunny the next seven days.

The pleasant and cooler-than-normal temperatures will continue through the rest of the work week and into the weekend as a trough stays overhead.

Weather forecast for July 23, 2025

We are currently monitoring a crash on the northbound on-ramp at Horizon to I-95, but it doesn't appear to be having a major impact on traffic.

Still, if you need to travel in that area, allow for extra time in your morning commute.