Good Morning, Las Vegas: Breaking ground on new mixed-used development in North Las Vegas

Sun and clouds today with a slight chance of showers as the area of low pressure remains in the region.

High pressure builds in giving us dry days Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Chilly, Isolated Shower

A wreck is affecting traffic in the area of East Sunset Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Details are limited, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed roads are closed while authorities investigate, so avoid that area on your morning commute.

HAPPENING TODAY: Groundbreaking for new North Las Vegas mixed-used development

A new development that's been in the works since 2023 is set to break ground in North Las Vegas. Officials say Hylo Park will be a place for residents to shop, dine and relax, all in one spot.

We previously told you about this project and the life it wanted to bring back to the Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho site.

Ride Along: Nevada Taxicab Authority cracks down on illegal operators

So-called ‘fake drivers’ are popping up all over Clark County, attempting to lure travelers into their cars.

Channel 13 first told you about this issue last May, but officials say it has continued. They shared that illegal operators are hurting legitimate businesses and could also be putting passengers in harm’s way.

Alyssa Bethencourt rode along with someone from the Nevada Taxicab Authority to see how they are cracking down on this issue.

New rule removes medical debt from credit reports, offering relief to millions

For millions of Americans burdened by medical debt, financial relief is finally on the horizon.

A groundbreaking rule from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will eliminate medical debt from credit reports starting March 17, potentially giving millions a fresh start.

Shakeria Hawkins explains how this could help you, and what further steps you can take to repair your credit.