Good Morning, Las Vegas: Breaking down the traffic numbers, Wind Advisory today

Wind Advisory today with gusts of up to 50 mph ahead

Strong winds are the big story today with gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected. A wind advisory takes effect at 7 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m.

We start the day in the 40s, and a roughly 30% chance of rain, but that does drop off as the day continues.

The thing to keep in mind is that we should see sustained winds in the range of 20-30 mph throughout Thursday, with gusts of up to 50 mph.

A cold front is moving south into the valley today, and because of that, we do expect a slight drop in temperatures to finish out the week.

Weather forecaster Guy Tannenbaum has a breakdown of all we can expect for our weather today:

Weather forecast for Jan. 8, 2026

Breaking down the number of fatalities on our roadways for 2025

381 people lost their lives on Nevada roads in 2025. That's according to new numbers from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

But there are some positive signs that things are getting better.

2025 was the first year the state saw fewer than 400 fatalities since 2021, down nearly 10% compared to last year's total of 420.

In Clark County, the decrease is more significant. 239 people died on Clark County roads in 2025, down nearly 20% from 296 in 2024.

When you drill down and look at the number of fatal crashes in Metro's jurisdiction, it's the opposite. Think about removing Henderson, North Las Vegas, and Boulder City from those statistics.

When you do that, the number of fatal crashes Metro has responded to is up about 8%.

And when we looked at those numbers, we got to thinking about the rules of the road and how young drivers are tackling them.

At one local driving school, retired law enforcement officers are stepping up to help, teaching students how to drive safely.

Hailey Gravitt shares how Cantors Driving School is helping young drivers get off to a good start.

Las Vegas police expand drone program with new operation center

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is revolutionizing emergency response with an expanded drone program that aims to get officers real-time information before they arrive on scene.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett got a look at LVMPD's eyes in the sky