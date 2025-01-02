Good Morning, Las Vegas: Bluebird chairlift opens in Lee Canyon, new details in Cybertruck explosion and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Beginning today, Kelso Dunes Avenue near Gibson Road in Henderson will have lane closures to accommodate a new traffic light, and closures are expected to last 48 hours.

Motorists traveling on Kelso Dunes are advised to use Warm Springs Road and Marks Street as alternate routes. There will be no closures on Gibson Road.

Milder Afternoons

Lee Canyon set to open its Bluebird chairlift today

A milestone moment is coming for this snow season at Lee Canyon — its Bluebird chair lift will open today at long last.

When Channel 13 last reported at Lee Canyon on Saturday, staff members hoped and prayed for about eight hours of consistently cold temperatures, which would make enough snow to open the Bluebird lift, one of the biggest and most popular lifts at the resort.

Lee Canyon set to open its Bluebird chairlift Thursday morning

New details emerge on the suspect involved in the fatal Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion

Investigators have identified the suspect as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, who had multiple addresses associated with him in Colorado Springs.

Federal sources said the suspect in Las Vegas and the suspect behind the fatal attack in New Orleans both served in the military and the FBI is investigating a connection between them.

New details emerge on suspect involved in fatal Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion

New Nevada laws go into effect on New Year's Day

Several new laws have been enacted here in Nevada on the first day of 2025, one of which could affect the taxes you pay this year.