Good Morning, Las Vegas: Blockade of Strait of Hormuz ordered, tax day approaching

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

In case you missed it over the weekend, President Donald Trump has ordered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. We have the details of what the goals of this move are and how it could affect you.

We're also looking ahead to Tax Day this week, and we heard from a local veteran who said he is missing essential documents to get his taxes filed.

But first, we are waking up to an unusually chilly morning.

Justin Bruce has a look at the lower-than-average temps we are looking at this morning to help make sure you dress warmly on your way out the door:

Cool Today, Breezy, Small Chance PM Showers

Listening to locals: Some federal retirees unable to file taxes on time without necessary documents

It's a race to the finish line for some federal retirees ahead of Tax Day.

Some say they've struggled to get the essential forms they need to file their taxes after the Office of Personnel Management shifted to a digital delivery system.

Anjali Patel spoke with one local veteran who says the change has caused him a great deal of stress.

And if you're still waiting on your tax forms from OPM, officials are recommending emailing Requests@OPM.gov. At this point, though, you may want to consider requesting an extension.

Listening to locals: Some federal retirees unable to file taxes on time without necessary documents

Developing: One dead after overnight crash near downtown

A late-night crash near downtown Las Vegas has left a pedestrian dead.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Fremont Street and East Oakey Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver involved stayed at the crash site.

Fremont Street has reopened to traffic

Developing: One dead after overnight crash near downtown

In national news: Trump orders blockade of Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. Navy will begin blockading all Iranian ports. President Donald Trump ordered the move after ceasefire talks with Iran collapsed over the weekend.

U.S. Central Command says the blockade applies to ships from all nations.

However, vessels traveling between non-Iranian ports can still pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The president hopes this will weaken Iran's economy. Iran's Revolutionary Guard is threatening a forceful response against any military ships in the area.