Good Morning, Las Vegas: 215 & Summerlin Parkway Interchange project starts today

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more

Beautiful weather is expected for the Las Vegas valley today with afternoon sunshine and high temperatures reaching the mid-60s.

Those mild conditions stay with us through Tuesday. Wednesday. Then we'll begin to see a change of circumstances as low pressure pushes south and moisture develops in the Southwest.

Mild Today, Rain Late Week

Students don't have school this morning, so you might see a little less traffic on your morning commute.

Looking ahead, I-15 southbound from Tropicana to 215 will be closed overnight. Justin Bruce has some detours you could use to get around the area.

Detours for overnight work on I-15 from Tropicana to 215

A deeper look into the 215 & Summerlin Parkway Interchange project starting this month

If you live in the west valley, you know how important the 215/Summerlin Parkway Interchange is when it comes to connecting our city — and it's about to get a massive overhaul starting today.

A deeper look into the 215 & Summerlin Parkway Interchange project starting in February

Insider Tips: How to score cheap tickets to Vegas events

Whether you're looking to catch a big game or a live show, scoring tickets without breaking the bank is all about timing. Experts and local fans say there are ways to save if you know where to look.

Insider Tips: How to score cheap tickets to Vegas events

'I just don't want people to forget': Witness to UNLV shooting hopes for more change

It's been more than a year since a gunman took the lives of three professors at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Authorities are now closing the book into their months-long investigation into the tragedy, but one student doesn't want people to forget about the tragedy.