Insider Tips: How to score cheap tickets to Vegas events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether you're looking to catch a big game or a live show, scoring tickets without breaking the bank is all about timing. Experts and local fans say there are ways to save if you know where to look.

Las Vegas resident and die-hard Raiders fan Cristian Hernandez says last-minute ticket deals have saved him hundreds of dollars over the years.

"Tickets usually tank right before game time," Hernandez said.

Instead of paying top dollar for a single game, he stretches his budget by buying tickets online at the last minute .

His best deal? A Raiders ticket for just $20.

For entertainment beyond sports, Jimmy Smith, owner of the ticketing platform UrbanTixs, says Las Vegas operates on a last-minute market.

"Las Vegas especially is a last-minute walk-up audience. We have a variety of options and choices," Smith explained.

However, he warns buyers to watch out for added fees from major ticket companies, which can significantly inflate prices.

"Some of our competitors add 28% of ticket fees on top of the face value of the ticket, and that can be very expensive," Smith said.

He advises consumers to monitor ticket prices closely, as supply and demand dictate last-minute discounts. If an event is selling fast, prices typically stay high. But if tickets aren't moving, buyers can often find deep discounts just before showtime.

For Vegas Golden Knights fans, team spokesperson Nate Ewell says the best deals depend on how flexible you are.

"If you have a specific game you want to go to, it’s best to plan in advance. We’ve sold out every game since we started playing, so if you wait until the last minute, there might not be any tickets available," Ewell said.

However, for fans willing to take a chance, last-minute deals are still available.

"There are some last-minute offers that go out by text. If you’re a student, you can get student rush ticket offers on your phone. We also have family four-pack deals that include food and drink for as low as $67 a ticket," Ewell added.

How to Score the Best Ticket Deals

Wait Until the Last Minute – Prices often drop right before game time or showtime.

– Prices often drop right before game time or showtime. Avoid Major Ticket Companies – Extra fees can drive up costs.

– Extra fees can drive up costs. Monitor Prices Closely – Supply and demand impact last-minute discounts.

Look for Special Deals – Student discounts and family packages can offer big savings.