Good Morning, Las Vegas: 13 Connects Stand Up for Veterans happening today

It will be mostly sunny early Wednesday, then more clouds with a slight chance of showers late in the day.

Windy with gusts of 30 mph out of the southwest.

The next system from the Pacific Northwest will arrive early Thursday, bringing rain to the valley and snow to the mountains.

Stronger winds ( gusts 45 mph) on Thursday and cooler temps. Highs will only reach into the upper 50s.

It will be breezy and cool on Friday. Milder temperatures return this weekend, with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

We are seeing a vehicle pulled over in the Tropicana construction zone, which would be distracting to drivers.

Please use extra caution this morning during your commute.

Happening today: 13 Connects Stand Up for Nevada

Here at Channel 13, we've been telling you about our 13 Connects "Stand up for Veterans" campaign to help support the mission of U.S. Vets Las Vegas to better the lives of local militatry veterans.

Today, Channel 13 is proud to help sponsor the organization's annual Veterans Stand Down event. It connects veterans with essential resources all in one place.

Anyssa Bohanan is live this morning from the World Market Center with more.

Tax filing questions answered: What you need to know before April 15

As the April 15 tax deadline approaches, many Americans still have pressing questions about the filing process, potential delays, and how economic uncertainty might impact their returns.

Financial expert Brad Zucker spoke to Channel 13's Shakeria Hawkins to address viewers' concerns, offering insights into refund delays, e-filing fees, and smart ways to use tax refunds.

ICYMI: Overtime goal lifts Pittsburgh past Vegas 3-2

Erik Karlsson scored 49 seconds into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Vegas tied it late in regulation on a slapshot by Noah Hanifin with 6 seconds remaining.

The Golden Knights never touched the puck in the extra period. Pittsburgh controlled the faceoff and held onto it until Karlsson ripped his ninth goal of the season from just above the right circle.

Vegas is in a tight race with Edmonton for the Pacific Division title. They might regret their inability to take down one of the NHL's worst teams when the playoff picture is settled next month.

Vegas continues a four-game road trip on Thursday in Columbus.