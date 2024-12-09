Good Morning, Las Vegas: Winds picking up, suspects in bulldog's death set to appear in court and more

KTNV — (KTNV) - Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

What's the weather for today?

We'll see gusts upwards of 20-30mph throughout Clark County with even stronger winds towards Laughlin and the rest of the Colorado River Valley where a Wind Advisory will remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

Windy and Colder

Any traffic issues to worry about?

We aren't seeing any major incidents affecting traffic Monday morning as of 5:30, but here's a heads up for anyone who regularly travels the 215 near the airport.

There will be overnight work on the on-ramp from the 215 westbound to I-15 southbound, closing all lanes.

Bridge work will be done on 215 near Las Vegas Boulevard both ways, and lanes will be reduced on Valley View in that same area for bridge inspections.

This work is expected to happen from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The top stories you need to know about this morning

Suspects arrested in animal cruelty case with Reba, the English Bulldog

Two people are in custody in connection to the death of Reba the bulldog.

Issac Laushaul Jr., 32, is held on a felony charge of willful and malicious torture of a dog. Markeisha Foster was also arrested in connection to death.

Both suspects are set to appear in court Monday morning.

Anchor Joe Moeller spoke to a representative from the Vegas Pet Rescue Project after the first suspect was arrested. You can watch that interview here.

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in animal cruelty case with Reba, the English Bulldog

UNLV football coach Barry Odom takes Purdue head-coaching job

UNLV football coach Barry Odom will move to Indiana after he accepts the head coaching position at Purdue.

Odom has gone 19-8 in two seasons— leading the Rebels to back-to-back Mountain West championship games.

UNLV football is now on the hunt for a new head coach, making this a bittersweet end to this historic season.

This change for UNLV is effective immediately, which means Odom will not coach the Rebels in UNLV's bowl game.

Reporter Ryan Ketcham spoke to some UNLV students to get their reactions.

UNLV football coach Barry Odom takes Purdue head-coaching job

Maximizing your HSA and FSA benefits before time runs out

Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts are powerful tools for saving on healthcare costs, but many people may not realize just how versatile they can be.

From medical bills to everyday health items, these accounts can help cover much more than expected, and with the FSA deadline approaching, now is the time to act.

Shakeria Hawkins broke down all the different ways you can take advantage of these accounts.