Good Morning, Las Vegas: Wednesday's headlines to start your day

We have the latest on active weather in the valley, streetlight funding for some of the valley's most dangerous intersections, more funding for affordable housing, and more.

Cold and Windy today, rain returns on Thursday

Rain continued to pour in Las Vegas as a round of rain came through between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. West and southwest gusts of 30 mph will make 40-degree temperatures feel like the 30s, so be sure to dress warm for the weather.

According to Lee Canyon, they got 22 inches of snow last night.

WATCH| Justin Bruce has your forecast for Wednesday

Highs are expected to remain 10 degrees below average for this time of year, only reaching around the low 50s.

Streetlight funding

Today, the Las Vegas City Council is expected to vote on funding to replace and upgrade street lights on some of our busiest streets. The city is planning to spend around $2.7 million to replace amber-colored street lights and first-generation LEDs with more efficient LEDs. The project will focus on areas where the most serious injuries and traffic fatalities have happened.

North Las Vegas Homeowner questions solar paperwork

A 79-year-old North Las Vegas homeowner is now questioning one of the biggest purchases of her life after learning the solar system she believed she owned is actually leased.

She says the paperwork she signed showed the panels were owned, but other documents tell a different story.

More affordable housing

Clark County is announcing it's investing about $20 million to create more affordable housing. Clark County officials say the money will help build more than 500 units for families and seniors who make up to half the area's median income. Commissioners say this is part of a historic effort to address the housing crisis.

