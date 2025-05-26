Good Morning, Las Vegas: Weather, traffic and Memorial Day ceremonies in Southern Nevada

Good morning, Las Vegas! It's Memorial Day. While the day marks the unofficial start to summer for many, it's also a day to honor the lives of U.S. service members who died while serving our country.

What is the weather like today?

Memorial Day weather forecast

High temperatures in the upper 90s are expected in Las Vegas and Clark County on Monday, with low 100s possible at some of the recreation hotspots, including Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

It's expected to get windy in the afternoon hours, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. If you have a barbecue or picnic planned, bring something to hold down blankets and napkins.

When you're outside in the heat, keep in mind safety tips like applying sunscreen, staying hydrated and seeking shaded areas when possible.

Are there any traffic issues to worry about?

Triple A projects more than 45 million people are traveling at least 50 miles this Memorial Day weekend — a new record. The good new for travelers: gas prices are down about 40 cents from where they were a year ago.

If you're traveling to or from Las Vegas along Interstate 15 on Monday, you may expect to see some congestion. We'll keep an eye on the roads and let you know about any closures or crashes that could impact travel on the I-15 corridor.

Traffic Las Vegas officials target dangerous summer driving spike Alyssa Bethencourt

Law enforcement across the Las Vegas Valley is ramping up efforts to combat a deadly trend on local roads. The "100 Deadliest Days" that stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day are known for a sharp rise in fatal crashes, especially those involving teenage drivers, and summer parties often lead to an increase in impaired driving.

Local authorities tell us they're stepping up enforcement around distracted driving, speeding and DUIs.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan gives the rundown on Memorial Day weekend gas prices and some ways you can save money at the pump:

Memorial Day weekend gas prices expected to be among the lowest in decades

Memorial Day services around Southern Nevada

The City of Henderson is inviting residents to honor the sacrifices of U.S. military service members during a ceremony at Cornerstone Park, where more than 500 American flags have been on display throughout the weekend. The ceremony starts at 9 a.m. at 1600 Wigwam Pkwy.

Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City will hold its Memorial Day ceremony at 1 p.m. in partnership with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 711. Those attending are advised to allow extra time to find parking.

Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries will host a Memorial Day ceremony and veterans resource fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It's expected to include a flag ceremony and bagpiper performance, as well as ceremonial flag placements and a service led by the Fordyce Club of Las Vegas. This is happening at the Palm Eastern location on 7600 S. Eastern Ave.

The Lakes Memorial Day Ceremony, featuring the American Legion of Nevada and "Spirit of Freedom" Post 76, will start at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Sahara. Organizers of this event are encouraging everyone to pause at 3 p.m. Monday for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service of the U.S. military.