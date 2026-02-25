Good Morning, Las Vegas: President Trump delivers State of the Union address

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good morning, Las Vegas.

We have the latest on President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, chaos erupting during a septic tank meeting, and the trial moving forward involving Henderson city councilmember Carrie Cox.

Upper 70s Today, 80s Start Tomorrow

MORNING: It's a cool morning in the upper 40s and low 50s with a partly cloudy sky and light winds. A quick climb to the 60s by 9 a.m. and 70s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs hit 78° this afternoon as occasional high clouds filter the sunshine alongside light winds at 5-10 mph.

EVENING: Partly cloudy with light breezes and reading falling into the 60s by 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with light winds and lows in the mid 50s.

President Donald Trump's State of the Union address

In his record-long speech, Trump made his case directly to voters. He pointed to what he called a strong economy heading into the midterm elections.

"The cost of chicken, butter, fruit, hotel, automobiles, rent is lower today than when I took office—by a lot," President Trump said.

But a new ABC News/Washington Post/IPSOS poll shows 57% of voters disapprove of how he's handling the economy. Government data shows energy costs are up more than 6% in the last year, and the non-partisan tax foundation estimates his tariffs cost the average household about $1,000 in 2025.

Dozens of Democrats skipped the speech in protest. Some attended a "People's State of the Union" protest at the National Mall. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger delivered the Democrats' responses, blaming the president's tariffs for rising costs.

Thousands pack septic tank meeting

Chaos erupted inside the Centennial Hills YMCA as the battle over septic systems continues.

Hundreds of homeowners with septic tanks packed the venue inside and out, and even the overflow rooms, for last night's outreach meeting.

They were all fighting against the proposed regulation from the Southern Nevada Health District.

However, issues with microphones and speakers, plus limited space, caused some issues.

Trial involving Carrie Cox moves forward

A judge decided the trial involving Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox will move forward.

Cox submitted a request to have her case dismissed, but it was denied.

She's accused of recording a private conversation of fellow councilwoman, Monica Larson at a retirement party at a city hall in January 2025.

After her indictment, the city council unanimously voted to censure Cox, making her the first councilmember in the city's history to receive this formal disapproval. Cox maintains her innocence.

The trial is set to begin on Oct. 19.