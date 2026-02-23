Good Morning, Las Vegas: Monday's headlines to start your day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good morning, Las Vegas.

We have the latest on a potential plea deal in the hit-and-run death of a 12-year-old, the ongoing battle against traffic fatalities, the killing of a major Mexican cartel figure, and a warm-up on the way — we have it all covered.

Highs Reach 71° Today and 80° Thursday

Highs hit 70° for the first time since Feb. 11. The sky will remain partly cloudy and winds look light at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday brings highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy conditions, and 5-15 mph breezes.

Wednesday sees daybreak temperatures in the low 50s, and then mild afternoon highs in the upper 70s. We'll be partly cloudy and calm, with 5-10 mph breezes.

Thursday through Sunday deliver highs around 80° for the first time this year!

Happening this morning: Man accused of killing 12-year-old boy in hit-and-run crash may take a plea deal

The man accused of killing a 12-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash could take a plea deal. 27-year-old Oh' Ryan Brooks is accused of hitting and killing Cristofer Suarez while driving under the influence back in October.

Brooks faces three charges: reckless driving, DUI and failure to stop at the scene of a crash.

Brooks' attorney says he plans to plead only to the charge of not stopping at the scene of the crash. This possible plea is raising broader questions about justice in fatal DUI and reckless driving cases in the valley.

Las Vegas sees drop in violent crimes but traffic deaths remain a concern

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill's recent State of the Department adddress sheds lights on a number of issues police are working to address and a major focus os keeping us all safe of the roads.

McMahill gave us a closer look at crime trends, public safety challenges and plans for the future. Some numbers are headed in the right direction bbut others needs urgent attention.

McMahill says roadway safety around the valley requires engineering fixes, education and enforcement and warns the danger is closer to home than you might think.

"Traffic fatalities, you've heard me say this out loud. This is one area we didn't do so well on. You have a much more high likelihood of dying leaving here today than you do driving home than you do by an act of violence," McMahill said.

U.S. citizens urged to shelter in place following killing of cartel leader

Parts of Mexico are reeling after military forces launched an operation to capture the country's most powerful drug lord, known as "el Mencho," ultimately killing him. Cartel members then unleashed violence in at least 20 Mexican states.

59-year-old "El Mencho" was also wanted by the U.S., a Pentagon official telling ABC News that "Northcom"—a newly established U.S. task force—provided information for the raid.

Mexican authorities say prder is being gradually restored. U.S. citizens in several cities across Mexico have been urged to shelter in place amid the wideapread violence.

