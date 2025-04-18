Good Morning, Las Vegas: Major traffic update ahead of busy weekend of sporting events

KTNV — Before you head out the door and get your day started, we wanted to let you know about the cooler temperatures ahead today. We also wanted to let you know about a major traffic update ahead of a busy weekend of events around the Las Vegas Strip.

Friday is quite cool for April. Las Vegas wakes up to the low and mid-50s with light northwest winds at 5-15 mph around sunrise.

Daytime highs only reach the upper 60s as northwest winds blow at 15-25 mph from late morning through the afternoon.

There's a small 10% chance of a shower alongside a partly cloudy sky toward late morning and the afternoon.

Breezy and Cooler, Slow Weekend Warmup

It's a big weekend in Las Vegas, with two major events set to take place on the Strip–WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, and the first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

With so much going on, getting around the resort corridor this weekend could be a nightmare, but the Nevada Department of Transportation is hoping to make it easier for wrestling and hockey fans alike.

Friday morning at 5 a.m., NDOT opened the off-ramp from the northbound I-15 to Frank Sinatra Drive and Arena Drive west of the Strip as part of ongoing work on the I-15/Tropicana Project, which should–in theory–make access to events at T-Mobile Arena this weekend smoother.

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley April 18-20

We know things are pricey right now, and we've heard from you that you want to know about free or inexpensive family-friendly things happening across the valley.

So here's a quick roundup of a few things happening around town this weekend.

ICYMI: Schedule set for first-round match-up between Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild

The first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs has officially been set, and Golden Knights fans will be able to see it all begin on home ice.

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in a best-of-seven series beginning April 20 at T-Mobile Arena.

We are tracking a few surface crashes this Friday morning, but nothing at this point that would impact your commute.

Clark County School District is out today for Good Friday, meaning the roadways might be a little clearer for you this morning.