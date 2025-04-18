LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a big weekend in Las Vegas, with two major events set to take place on the Strip–WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, and the first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

With so much going on, getting around the resort corridor this weekend could be a nightmare, but the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is hoping to make it easier for wrestling and hockey fans alike.

VIDEO: In preparation for 180,000 visitors, NDOT will be opening the off-ramp from the northbound I-15 to Frank Sinatra Drive and Arena Drive

NDOT will open I-15 off-ramp near T-Mobile Arena ahead of busy weekend in Las Vegas

Friday morning at 5 a.m., NDOT will be opening the off-ramp from the northbound I-15 to Frank Sinatra Drive and Arena Drive west of the Strip as part of ongoing work on the I-15/Tropicana Project, which should–in theory–make access to events at T-Mobile Arena this weekend smoother.

Traffic cameras in the area showed crews still hard at work getting the off-ramp ready for Friday's opening.

The northbound I-15 to Tropicana off-ramp will still remain closed though, according to NDOT. A spokesperson told Channel 13 that they anticipate all on and off-ramps around the I-15/Tropicana Project to open in early May, which is a good sign for an on-time completion date.

Las Vegas local Roxane Foronda says with a huge weekend of pro wrestling and playoff hockey on tap, Thursday kind of felt like the calm before the storm.

"It's really big for the city," Foronda said. "It's exciting, it's really good for our city."

Channel 13 asked Foronda how navigating the city has been ahead of the big events so far.

"So far so good," Foronda said. "But I think I would say–like any other local–I'm trying to stay away."

That might not be bad advice, considering the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expecting WrestleMania 41 to bring more than 180,000 people to Las Vegas, like Shane Gamelin from Michigan.

"Vegas is the place to be," Gamelin said. "It's the party of all parties in all of America, and the world."

It's also bringing a fair share of international travelers, like Russell Windle, who came to Las Vegas from Manchester, England.

Channel 13 asked Windle how getting around town has been for him so far.

"In all fairness, we've found it pretty easy so far," Windle said. "I thought it'd be way more difficult, but it's been nice and easy to get around."

With the news of the latest off-ramp opening around T-Mobile Arena, Channel 13 asked Foronda if she thinks it'll help with the influx of traffic expected.

"I'm not entirely sure," Foronda said. "I wonder if it would bring more confusion than it does clarity on the road. I guess we'll just have to see."

If you're heading down to the resort corridor this weekend, some driving alternatives might be a good idea, considering the amount of traffic expected.

Phillip Cervantes from Texas says he's well-versed in other modes of transportation in Las Vegas.

"We take the [Monorail] as much as we can," Cervantes said. "We Uber for the most part, we did a taxi from the airport just for the flat rate–it just varies where you're at."

Planning ahead is always a good idea, too: "Be prepared, be aware, and be cool," Foronda said.