Win VGK tickets from the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

VGK library card sign-up
Posted at 1:07 PM, Sep 04, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month by giving away Vegas Golden Knights tickets and exclusive T-shirts from the library district.

The catch? You have to have a library card.

According to the district's website, the giveaway will be between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30. To be eligible to win, you have to be a Nevada resident that is at least 18 years old with a valid Las Vegas-Clark County Library District library card or eCard, and complete the online giveaway entry form.

Library cards are available for free at any library district branch.

District officials said potential winners will be selected by a random drawing around Oct. 3 and will be notified by email.

You can learn more about how to enter here.

