Where to watch Game 7 as the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars are getting ready for Game 7, which will decide who advances to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With the guys in gold hitting the road, there will be several watch parties across the valley where you can watch the game.

The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting the team's official watch parties at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino and The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

Both parties are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m with the puck set to drop at 4:30 p.m. Both events will have a DJ, visits from the VGK cast, giveaways, and raffle prizes.

Fans wearing VGK gear can get into Stadium Swim for free. However, the venue is only for those 21 and older.

Fans of all ages can attend the event in Downtown Summerlin, which will also have food trucks and drink stations. Fans are encouraged to bring their own blankets and towels to sit on.

The City of Henderson is also hosting a free watch party at Heritage Park on Sunday. City officials said the event will be at Heritage Park and not Water Street Plaza due to Cinco de Mayo activities that day. Signs will direct attendees where to park.

City of Henderson

It is lawn seating, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Chairs, picnic blankets and baskets are welcome.

The concession stand will be open and serving ballpark-style food, which will be available for purchase.

Activities begin at 4 p.m. ahead of the 4:30 p.m. puck drop.

You can watch the game on Vegas 34. Our pregame coverage starts at 4 p.m.