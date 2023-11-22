Watch Now
VGK's Zach Whitecloud hosting meet-and-greet, ticket sales donated to charity

Zach Whitecloud
Posted at 11:50 AM, Nov 22, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans will be able to meet Zach Whitecloud from the Vegas Golden Knights and raise money for charity at the same time.

The Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay is hosting a meet-and-greet with Whitecloud on Nov. 24.

Fans can buy tickets for $20, which is good for one selfie. If fans would like to get an autograph, they must donate a toy.

According to event organizers, 100% of the ticket sales and the toys will be donated to The Shade Tree organization, which provides services to victims of domestic violence, including women and children.

The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and run through 7 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

