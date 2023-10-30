VGK's Shea Theodore visits cancer patients, donates funds for additional services

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Vegas Golden Knights continue their quest to defend their Stanley Cup title, defenceman Shea Theodore is helping Southern Nevadans defend against something else: cancer.

On Thursday, he visited Southern Hills Hospital to meet patients and staff members and also announced a new $50,000 donation to the Kay's Power Play Fund as part of a partnership with Comprehensive Cancer Centers.

Shea Theodore made a stop by Southern Hills Hospital to speak with patients & staff 😊



He and @CCCNevada made a $50,000 donation to Kay’s Power Play in honor of Shea’s grandmother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IrnGalp0vN — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 26, 2023

The program was created four years ago and was named in honor of Shea's grandmother, Kay Darlington, who passed away from breast cancer.

"My grandma battled breast cancer twice and she was really special to our entire family and she meant everything. It's hard to believe we began this four years ago but we know that donations have gone and will continue to go a long way to help make screenings and, now, other services more accessible to women that need support around the state," Theodore said. "Being a part of this effort is so special and continues to mean so much to me and my family and see my grandmother's legacy grow. It's an honor to keep up with the tradition and try to help as many people as we can."

According to Comprehensive Cancer Centers, Nevada's mammography rate is about 5% below the national average and nearly 2,500 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in Nevada every year.

The Kay's Power Play Fund provides Nevadans will access to free screening and diagnostic services. It aims to help those that need it the most including uninsured, underinsured and patients under 40 years old, whose screening and diagnostic mammograms are not covered by insurance.

According to representatives from Susan G. Komen, Kay's Power Play Fund has already helped nearly 2,000 women. With the new $50,000 donation, they said they'll be able to expand services for breast cancer patients including patient navigation and financial assistance.