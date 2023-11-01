Watch Now
VGK's Paul Cotter hosting meet-and-greet in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans will get the chance to meet Paul Cotter next week.

According to Sports Town USA, they're hosting a meet-and-greet with the forward on Nov. 7.

The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and tickets cost $45.

Event organizers said that's good for one wristband, which guarantees one signature, and everyone getting a signature must be wearing a wristband.

They add that no customizations will be allowed and that pens and markers will be provided. Photos will also be allowed.

There are 200 wristbands available on a first-come, first-served basis until the event is sold out.

You can learn more about the event, including how to purchase tickets, here.

