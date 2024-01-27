VGK's 'A Golden Knight' charity event set for March

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are getting ready to suit up for charity.

On Friday, the team announced plans for the team's 2024 called "A Golden Knight", which benefits the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. The foundation supports a variety of local charities in the Las Vegas community.

VGK players, coaches and front office staff will be participating throughout the event. There will be both live and silent auctions featuring Golden Knights' hockey experiences, travel packages, and other one-of-a-kind items.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 10 at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas. Check-in starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets are $500 while VIP tickets are $1,250. You can learn more, including how to buy tickets, here. The event is semi-formal attire and all guests must be at least 21 years old.